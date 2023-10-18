Mizoram BJP to field 23 candidates in upcoming elections

Aizawl: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidacy of 23 individuals for the upcoming state elections. This announcement was made through the party’s official Twitter platform during a special programme hosted at the BJP general headquarters in Aizawl on Wednesday.
Among the BJP’s candidates is former Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly and MNF MLA Lalrinliana Sailo, who will contest from the Mamit constituency. Sailo’s seasoned political background and leadership experience are expected to make this constituency a keenly contested one.
Another prominent figure, former Social Welfare Minister Dr. K Beichhua, has been nominated to contest from the Siaha constituency. Dr. Beichhua’s track record of consecutive victories in this constituency adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming elections.
While the three leading parties in Mizoram, namely MNF, Congress, and ZPM, have nominated two women candidates each, the BJP has put forward a slate of four women candidates.
The BJP President Vanlalhmuaka will be running for office in the Dampa constituency.
The current term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will come to an end on December 17 of this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the primary opposition party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), has six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Congress has five, and the BJP holds one seat.
