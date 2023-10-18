Mizoram AAP set to make debut in upcoming elections

Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially announced its intention to participate in the upcoming Mizoram elections, marking its debut in the state’s political landscape.

In a press conference held in Aizawl, AAP spokespersons declared their entry into the Mizoram electoral arena, expressing their commitment to bring a new dimension to the state’s political landscape.

AAP officials conveyed that they have decided to focus their electoral efforts solely on the Aizawl municipal council area, emphasising their strategy for a concentrated presence in the region. They acknowledged that they do not anticipate any single party securing an absolute majority and expressed their intention to play a pivotal role in forming a coalition government.

Addressing the media, AAP President Andrew Lalremkima asserted that AAP’s track record in Delhi and Punjab demonstrates the party’s dedication to governance and the welfare of the “common citizens.” He underlined that the party’s impact is clearly visible through its governance and results in these regions, making it unnecessary for the people of Mizoram to experience it firsthand to appreciate its merits.

The state president also emphasised the party’s commitment to ethical campaigning during his address. He stated, “As we aspire to bring about a positive change, we are steadfast in our resolve not to engage in vote-buying practices or make grand promises. While our time is limited and we may not have been able to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door campaign, we will ensure that the candidates’ objectives are disseminated to the public.”

Lalremkima went on to announce that the party would reveal its MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) candidates on the following day. He expressed confidence that even with just one MLA, their outstanding work would earn the trust and support of the electorate, paving the way for future success. He added, “In the next election, we anticipate having numerous MLAs as a result of our commitment and dedication.”

