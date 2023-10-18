Congress is lying, PM Modi ushered in digital era: Mizoram BJP

Aizawl: Lalremsangi Fanai, Mizoram BJP state spokesperson, addressed media representatives at the Aizawl Press Club on Tuesday, where she voiced strong objections to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s speeches on his recent visit to Mizoram.
Fanai accused the Congress leader of resorting to false statements to attack the BJP and promoted the achievements of the current government.
She asserted that during the Congress-led governance in India, the nation lagged behind in various aspects. However, Fanai emphasised that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in an era of ‘Digital India,’ which has not only curtailed corruption but also led to substantial progress in the country.
In her remarks, Fanai also referenced the tragic events of 1966 when the Congress government allegedly ordered bombings in Mizoram using Indian fighter jets. She pointed out that these bombings had severe consequences, affecting many innocent mothers and children, a dark chapter that the Mizo people cannot easily forget. Additionally, she attributed border issues in Mizoram to actions taken during the Congress government’s tenure.
Fanai addressed the issue of healthcare, clarifying that the healthcare scheme discussed by the Congress leader in Rajasthan, providing a fund of Rs 25 lakh, was, in fact, a part of PM Modi’s healthcare scheme.
Accusing the Congress party of supporting the military organisation Hamas, Fanai highlighted the BJP’s support for Israel, which she referred to as “God’s country”. She urged the Congress to focus on development policies rather than using religious sentiments for political advantage.
