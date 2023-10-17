MNYF calls on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for 1966 Mizoram bombing

Aizawl: The Mizo National Youth Front (MNYF) has raised a demand for Rahul Gandhi to publicly apologise to the people of Mizoram for the devastating bombing that took place in 1966 during the tenure of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

The demand comes as a solemn reminder of the historical events that transpired under the Indira Gandhi government and the scars it left on the collective memory of the Mizos.

The Mizo National Youth Front, in its statement, referenced the valiant struggle of the Zo children for their independence, where they said they united under the resounding cry, “For our God and our people.” The MNYF officials said this period saw the Mizos standing together as one, all while Indira Gandhi served as the Prime Minister. During those tumultuous times, the then Home Minister, G. L. Nanda, issued a fateful order to “Crush Them,” a command that left an indelible mark on the history of Mizoram, they added.

One stark revelation made by the MNYF was that no government in the world had ever resorted to bombing its own citizens using fighter jets. Yet, tragically, the Mizo people, including innocent children and mothers, fell victim to such bombings on March 5, 1966.

It was highlighted that during that period, the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, allegedly misled Khasi Members of Parliament by claiming that the Indian government had dropped rations instead of bombs.

The memory of this incident continues to haunt the thoughts of the Mizos, and it is expected that Rahul Gandhi, who seems eager to express his affection for the Mizos, would acknowledge that such a grievous event should never have occurred. We want to demand that during this visit, he will seek forgiveness for the actions taken by the government led by his grandmother, which inflicted harm upon Mizoram, said an official of the MNYF.

