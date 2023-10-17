Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi says ZPM, MNF is 'pathway' for RSS

Aizawl: Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, held a press conference in Mizoram on Tuesday, where he made startling accusations against the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Mizo National Front (MNF) parties.
He claimed that these regional parties would be the pathway to Mizoram for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and it was evident that they could potentially align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they came to power.
Gandhi urged the people of Mizoram to steer clear of these parties, emphasising the importance of the upcoming elections in safeguarding the state’s unique culture, religion, and way of life.
Gandhi stated, “The upcoming elections are crucial for safeguarding the essence of Mizoram – its culture, religion, and lifestyle. It is essential that the people vote with a clear conscience, keeping in mind the potential affiliations of these parties.”
He further asserted that the MNF had a direct alignment with the BJP, and the ZPM was likely to follow suit. According to Gandhi, the Congress party was the only one that would never collaborate with the BJP, citing their strong opposition to the BJP’s policies. He mentioned personal repercussions, stating, “Because we have stood strong against them, they have filed 25 cases against me and stripped me of my Lok Sabha MP title.”
Gandhi expressed confidence in the Congress’s prospects in Mizoram, framing the choice as whether the BJP and RSS would gain control in the state. He stated, “I believe we will win for sure.”
He concluded, “The most important thing for you is employment, a social security program that protects you, a healthcare program that protects you, and as important as that is the defense of your culture, your religion, and, the idea of Mizoram which is being attacked in a state right next to you.”
Responding to questions about the Congress’s stance on international matters, particularly their support for Hamas in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Gandhi clarified that the party supported all innocent victims of conflict.
