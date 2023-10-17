Mizoram: Cong releases candidate list, promises to provide 1 lakh jobs

Aizawl: The Congress Party on Tuesday unveiled its candidate list and manifesto ahead of the upcoming Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections. The manifesto outlines a comprehensive plan, emphasising youth employment, anti-corruption measures, and substantial policy reforms.

Addressing the media, Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Vice President of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), expressed the party’s commitment to empowering the state’s youth. He announced an ambitious goal of providing jobs for 1 lakh Mizoram youths over the next five years, emphasising the importance of proper training and skill development to accomplish this vision.

Chuaungo also highlighted the party’s determination to combat corruption and revive the Lokayukta, demonstrating their commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Congress Party’s manifesto for Mizoram encompasses a wide range of promises aimed at advancing the state’s development and well-being, including establishing an efficient, transparent, and corruption-free government. Plans involve empowering grassroots democracy and investing in durable public infrastructure like roads, airports, and power systems. Support is pledged for farmers and entrepreneurs to stimulate sustainable economic activities, while the ‘Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Program’ (YmElevate) aims to create one lakh jobs for Mizoram’s youth. Health insurance coverage of Rs 15,00,000 per family for cashless hospital treatment is on the horizon, along with increased social welfare assistance. An old-age pension of Rs 2,000 per month is set to be introduced, and subsidised LPG gas at the rate of Rs 750 per cylinder will be provided for eligible households.

The Congress Party has announced a diverse set of 40 candidates for the upcoming elections. This includes 24 first-time contenders, four sitting MLAs, three past candidates, and nine former MLAs. Among the candidates, two are women, Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu and Meriam Hrangchal, each bringing a unique perspective to the political landscape.

Notably, the Mizoram Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, had issued a warning to parties against fielding candidates with non-Mizo husbands. However, the Congress Party has affirmed its acceptance of Meriam Hrangchal as a Mizo identity, despite her marriage to a non-Mizo individual.

