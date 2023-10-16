MNF is torchbearer of Mizo nationalism: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: In a recent gathering at the Mizo National Front (MNF) headquarters, Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga reaffirmed the party’s commitment of being the torchbearer of Mizo nationalism.

The event, which included the welcome of new members, featured the outgoing Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) president, Lalnunmawia Pautu, joining the MNF’s ranks.

Zoramthanga expressed the party’s influential role on both the national and global stages, emphasising, “The central government and the neighboring states have become well aware of MNF, and our brethren across the world recognize us. MNF has consistently led the state, even amidst chaos and trouble.”

The MNF President acknowledged the significance of MZP president Lalnunmawia Pautu joining the party, highlighting his own background as a former student leader and middle school headmaster.

Zoramthanga said, “For student body members to join a party that upholds the Zo spirit is a sign of growth. Despite facing challenges from various quarters, our commitment to our people remains unwavering. We are prepared to sacrifice for our people, in stark contrast to parties that switch allegiances within a year”.

