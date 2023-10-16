MNF is torchbearer of Mizo nationalism: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: In a recent gathering at the Mizo National Front (MNF) headquarters, Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga reaffirmed the party’s commitment of being the torchbearer of Mizo nationalism.
The event, which included the welcome of new members, featured the outgoing Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) president, Lalnunmawia Pautu, joining the MNF’s ranks.
Zoramthanga expressed the party’s influential role on both the national and global stages, emphasising, “The central government and the neighboring states have become well aware of MNF, and our brethren across the world recognize us. MNF has consistently led the state, even amidst chaos and trouble.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The MNF President acknowledged the significance of MZP president Lalnunmawia Pautu joining the party, highlighting his own background as a former student leader and middle school headmaster.
Zoramthanga said, “For student body members to join a party that upholds the Zo spirit is a sign of growth. Despite facing challenges from various quarters, our commitment to our people remains unwavering. We are prepared to sacrifice for our people, in stark contrast to parties that switch allegiances within a year”.
Also Read | Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi criticises PM’s focus on Israel over Manipur in public rally
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What’s insomnia like for most people who can’t sleep?
- Disney’s century of manufactured magic
- Authors demand Khasi as Meghalaya’s official language
- MNF is torchbearer of Mizo nationalism: Mizoram CM
- Tripura: Brother kills brother during property dispute
- Mizoram: 35 of 39 MLAs are crorepatis, average assets worth Rs 4.8 crore