Mizoram: Four-year-old loses his life while trying to save his friend

Aizawl: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Mizoram when Leo Lalchhuanmawia, just a month shy of his fourth birthday tragically lost his life while trying to save his friend, Jerome Vanlalhlua, a four-year-old, from a perilous situation. The incident occurred on a Saturday around 2:20 pm, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Sairang Venglai.

Leo, the son of R Zoramchhani, and Jerome, the son of Vanlalsiaka, were enjoying a day out in their neighborhood but things took a tragic turn. Both children were at a swimming pool when they accidentally fell into the water, resulting in a life-threatening situation. Although Jerome miraculously survived, Leo paid the ultimate price for his bravery.

The two youngsters who were known for their close ties had visited a cottage picnic spot that day, and when their families went to check on their whereabouts, they made the grim discovery of the children struggling in the pool. Jerome was still afloat, but Leo had tragically drowned at the pool’s bottom.

In the absence of any witnesses to the boys’ ordeal, Jerome, when he regained consciousness, recounted the harrowing sequence of events to his family. According to Jerome, they were initially playing in the children’s pool, but as they ventured near the adults’ pool, he accidentally slipped and fell into the water. In a selfless act of heroism, Leo attempted to save his friend, and both children ended up succumbing to the water’s depths.

The families of both children were quick to react, rushing Jerome to the hospital, where he was successfully revived. Tragically, despite the heroic efforts of little Leo, he couldn’t be saved.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga applauded Leo’s bravery in a message on his official Instagram account saying, he was proud of Leo Lalchhuanmawia for his bravery and his sacrifice. He also went on to express sympathy for the bereaved and hoped for the comfort of the young boy’s family.

