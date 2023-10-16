Mizoram: 35 of 39 MLAs are crorepatis, average assets worth Rs 4.8 crore

Aizawl: 35 of the 39 Mizoram MLAs are crorepatis, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch, who have analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 39 out of 40 sitting MLAs.
In the current assembly, one seat of the Saiha constituency is vacant.
The Mizoram legislative assembly election will be held on November 7 to elect 40 members. The tenure of the current Mizoram assembly expires on December 17 this year for the next five years.
Votes will be counted on December 3.
The analysis made by ADR and Mizoram Election Watch is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates before the 2018 Assembly elections and by-elections conducted after that.
As regards party-wise crorepati MLAs, 23 (85%) out of 27 MLAs from MNF, 6 (100%) out of 6 MLAs from Zoram People’s Movement, 5 (100%) out of 5 MLAs from INC and 1 (100%) BJP MLA has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.4.80 crore.
Regarding party-wise average assets, the average assets per MLA for 27 MNF MLAs analysed is Rs.4.99 crore, 6 Zoram People’s Movement MLAs analysed is Rs.3.89 crore, 5 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.5.13 crore.
Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF has assets of Rs 44 crore+ followed by Ramthanmawia of MNF with Rs 16 crore+ and Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement with assets of more than 12 crore.
Regarding the criminal background of MLAs with criminal cases, out of 39 sitting MLAs analysed, 2 (5%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Only 1 (3%) MLA has declared serious criminal cases against himself. Two MLAs who have declared criminal cases are from MNF.
Regarding educational qualifications of MLAs, 9 (23%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass while 29 (74%) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 1 MLA is a Diploma holder.
Three (8%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 30 and 40 years while 26 (66%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 10(26%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.
