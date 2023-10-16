Former football star Jeje Lalpekhlua pledges to keep corruption at bay in campaign

Aizawl: Retired footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua, who captivated sports enthusiasts across India with his skills on the field, is now making waves in the political arena. As the representative of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party, Lalpekhlua is vowing to steer clear of corruption and bring about positive change in the South Tuipui Assembly constituency.

On Saturday, Jeje Lalpekhlua held a campaign in the village of New Ngharchhip, where he welcomed 55 new members to the ZPM party. His campaign focused on the promise of good governance and a government that truly represents the people’s interests.

Addressing the crowd, Lalpekhlua expressed his delight in witnessing more individuals joining the movement for a brighter future. He emphasized that if elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), he would maintain a firm stance against engaging in any form of corruption.

Jeje Lalpekhlua also unveiled his plans to establish a dedicated office in Hnahthial, aimed at facilitating easier interaction between him and the constituents. He pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of South Tuipui and extend support in critical areas such as improved road connectivity, consistent power supply, enhanced educational and healthcare facilities, and the development of essential link roads.

Recognizing the importance of addressing the needs of senior citizens and combating the menace of drug use, Lalpekhlua assured that these would be priorities under his leadership. He cautioned the crowd, saying, “There will be people who will try to tempt you with money and promises of jobs, but those of us who have pledged allegiance to this new movement should remain resolute against such activities.”

At the age of 32, Jeje Lalpekhlua made a remarkable transition from a successful football career to the realm of politics. He officially joined the ZPM party in March of this year. Notably, on February 17, he announced his retirement from professional football. His prowess on the football field earned him the prestigious title of AIFF Player of the Year in 2016.

