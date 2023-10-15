Union Minister Kiran Rijiju appointed Mizoram in-charge by BJP for upcoming elections

Aizawl: Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiran Rijiju, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has been designated as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mizoram in-charge for the forthcoming state elections.

Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, and National Secretary Anil Antony will serve as co-in charges for the Mizoram elections.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During an interaction with the media on Friday, a BJP National Spokesperson conveyed that the party is poised to unveil its list of candidates for the impending elections in Mizoram. The BJP’s ambitious plan involves fielding candidates in all 40 assembly seats, signifying a determined effort to expand its presence in the state.

Additionally, the BJP has established an Election Management Committee, with Party President Vanlalhmuaka appointed as the chairman and former Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo as the co-chairman.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, in response to his appointment, expressed his gratitude via Twitter. He said, “I thank @BJP4India President Sh @JPNaddaji for the responsibility entrusted to me as the Election Incharge for the Mizoram Assembly polls. I am looking forward to collaborating with Shri @YanthungoPatton ji & Shri @anilkantony ji. We will reach out to every individual in Mizoram to convey Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s message of development and a better future for Mizoram.”

I thank @BJP4India President Sh @JPNadda ji for the responsibility entrusted to me as the Election Incharge for the Mizoram Assembly polls. I am look forward to collaborate with Shri @YanthungoPatton ji & Shri @anilkantony ji.



We will go to each individual of Mizoram to spread… pic.twitter.com/5Xt6te2nNW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 13, 2023

As the BJP gears up for the electoral contest in Mizoram, it is evident that the party is determined to make its presence felt and vie for a significant role in the state’s governance and development. Kiran Rijiju’s appointment as the Mizoram in-charge signifies the party’s strategic approach to the upcoming elections.

Also Read | Mizoram BJP’s manifesto promises Rs 5 lakh each to citizens

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









