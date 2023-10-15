Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize meth worth ₹45 crore from Myanmar national

Champhai: In a major drug bust operation, Assam Rifles successfully seized a significant quantity of methamphetamine valued at ₹45 crore from a 24-year-old Myanmar national, Kambiaktuang. The operation took place after receiving a tip-off about a smuggling attempt in the area.
Acting on actionable intelligence regarding a possible drug smuggling operation, Assam Rifles launched a meticulous operation in Champhai, a district in the northeastern state of Mizoram bordering Myanmar. During the operation, a Myanmar national identified as Kambiaktuang, 24 years of age, was apprehended.
A thorough search of the accused led to the discovery of 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, which amounts to an estimated 1,50,000 tablets. The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at a staggering ₹45 crores.
Kambiaktuang, a resident of Haimual, Myanmar, was promptly taken into custody. The accused, along with the seized narcotics, was handed over to the Champhai police station for further legal proceedings and investigations.
