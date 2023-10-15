Confusion looms over Rahul Gandhi's planned rally in Mizoram, as local election watchdog raises concerns

Aizawl: Confusion surrounds the planned Congress rally in Mizoram, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prepares to continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign in the state. The Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF), which is responsible for ensuring free and fair elections in Mizoram, had earlier signed an understanding with all political parties in the state, outlining certain key points.

One of these agreed-upon points stipulates that rallies should not be held after election dates have been announced to maintain a peaceful and secure pre-election atmosphere. This understanding could be a possible reason for a discrepancy between the MPF’s stance and the Congress party’s intentions.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In a conversation with EastMojo, MPF Secretary Ramliana Pachuau provided an explanation, stating, “We held a meeting with Congress officials yesterday during which we conveyed our awareness of this information published in the newspaper. We emphasized that hosting a public rally would run contrary to the terms of our mutual understanding. The Congress representatives assured us that they do not intend to organize a public rally; instead, Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied solely by his security team and a limited number of party members, with no crowd following him but rather, waiting for his arrival.”

When questioned about their course of action should a public crowd accompany Rahul Gandhi during the rally, the MPF Secretary confirmed that they would indeed respond accordingly.

On the other hand, a Congress party official clarified their position, stating, “We have conveyed that he will walk from Chanmari to the treasury. He will proceed on foot, and his security and party leaders will accompany him.” The party maintains that its plans align with the agreed understanding with the MPF, focusing on a walk rather than a conventional public rally.

As per the information provided on the Bharat Jodo Yatra website, the primary objective of this Yatra is to foster unity across India, encouraging citizens to come together and fortify the nation. The Yatra commenced its journey on September 7th, commencing from Kanyakumari, and is set to traverse through 12 states before reaching its concluding destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Renaming India to Bharat a strategy to build Hindutva nation: Mizoram Congress

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









