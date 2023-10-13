Rahul Gandhi gears up for Aizawl rally ahead of elections

Aizawl: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to hold a rally during his visit to Aizawl. His itinerary also includes visits to Aizawl and Lunglei, with a scheduled press conference on October 18th at Aijal Club, Conference Room at 10:00 am.

This rally is part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. In a press conference, Sachin Rao, AICC Senior Observer for Mizoram Elections & CWC Member said, “Rahul Gandhi has been on a relentless journey known as Bharat Jodo Yatra around the country to improve relations with the people and listen to their problems and concerns. He walked over more than 4,000 km from the southernmost part of India Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the northernmost part of India. The Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed to raise the voices of the people, listening to their views and opinions and giving them a voice. Rahul Gandhi has interacted with people from all walks of life and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to understanding their issues and needs.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The central objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to foster a connection between the people and their representatives. During the press conference, Sachin Rao underscored the importance of such an endeavor, especially in the face of perceived mistrust and divisive policies attributed to the BJP government. He pointed out that under the present government’s rule, many citizens feel disenfranchised and despondent, further underscoring the significance of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sachin Rao said there is a contrasting approach between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP government. Rahul actively reaches out to all corners of the nation, forming robust relationships and offering support to diverse sections of society, he said.

He drew attention to the recent hardships faced by the people of Manipur saying it was a result of divisive politics under the BJP government while in contrast, Rahul Gandhi reached out to the people, empathetically listened to their grievances, and advocated for their concerns in the parliament.

Campaign poster of Rahul Gandhi’s rally

The press conference highlighted the alleged impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on electoral results in several states where people have demonstrated their support for Rahul Gandhi. In Ladakh, the Autonomous Hill Development Council elections witnessed INC+ winning 22 out of 26 contested seats. In Karnataka, the Congress secured victories in 15 of the 20 assembly constituencies visited by Rahul Gandhi during his yatra, with the Congress’ vote share increasing by an average of 10%.

Regarding Mizoram’s historical relationship with Congress, Sachin Rao stated, “Rahul Gandhi is extending his journey to Mizoram to represent and advocate for the people of Mizoram, just as he has done for the rest of the nation. His visit to Mizoram offers another opportunity for the people to engage with a leader who has shown unwavering dedication to representing their interests. Mizoram has had a longstanding association with Congress, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sachin Rao also raised concerns about the MNF’s connections to the BJP Rao saying, “It’s time for people of Mizoram to get free from BJP and its partner in crime MNF.”

Also Read | Mizoram: Zo United demands separate admin in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









