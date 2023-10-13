In a recent communication to the Mizo newspaper, Zoram Chronicle, Asriel, the Secretary of Shavei Israel Mizoram Chapter, has affirmed the safety and well-being of the Mizo community in Israel. The Mizo and Manipuri communities, numbering around 1500 from Mizoram and 3500 from Manipur, have found a new home in Israel as part of the belief that they are descendants of the mythical ‘Lost Tribe’ of Israel, Menashe. Additionally, approximately 800 to 900 individuals are still awaiting relocation to the country.
The theory suggesting a connection between the Mizo and Manipuri communities and the ancient Israelites, known as Bnei Menashe (BM), gained official recognition in April 2005. This significant development occurred when the Sephardi Chief Rabbinate of Israel, Shlomo Amar, officially acknowledged them as the descendants of the ancient Israelites.
One remarkable aspect of this community’s presence in Israel is its active participation in various facets of Israeli society. A considerable number of Mizo and Manipuri individuals, including women, have chosen to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Some have even achieved coveted positions in elite Israeli armed corps, while others work as nurses and caregivers.
A significant portion of the community has found employment in the agricultural sector, particularly in greenhouses and farmlands. This labor force plays a pivotal role in meeting approximately 70 percent of the demand for fresh vegetables and fruits in Jerusalem markets, highlighting their indispensable contributions to the nation’s food supply.
The historical connection between Mizoram and Israel traces back to the 1980s when a senior Rabbi, Eliyahu Avichail, embarked on a mission to explore the potential link between the Mizo community and the lost tribes of Israel. Rabbi Avichail’s endeavors led to the founding of “Amishav,” an organization dedicated to locating and uniting descendants of the lost tribes of Israel.
The Palestinian militant organization Hamas initiated an unprecedented offensive against Israel, involving the infiltration of hundreds of armed individuals into communities near the Gaza Strip. The conflict has resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives, with several Israeli soldiers and civilians, including women and children, held captive in Gaza.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the Palestinian side, more than 1,300 individuals have also lost their lives due to numerous airstrikes conducted by Israel’s military in response to the situation. Furthermore, Israel has implemented a comprehensive blockade on Gaza, leading to the denial of essential provisions, including food and fuel, to the territory.
Also Read | Nagaland: Deputy CM calls for global unity against terrorism amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizo community safe amidst Israel-Hamas conflict
- Elevating Education: Exploring Singapore’s Top 5 Universities
- Dalai Lama donates Rs 10 lakh to help Sikkim flood victims
- Meghalaya records 44 dengue cases in Garo Hills
- Assam: IIT-G develops revolutionary nanofluid for solar-powered desalination
- Rahul Gandhi gears up for Aizawl rally ahead of elections