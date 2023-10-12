Mizoram: Traffic police officer goes the extra mile to help student

Aizawl: A heartwarming incident unfolded on October 10, 2023 in Aizawl when Traffic Police Naik Lalhlimpuia exhibited an extraordinary act of kindness. He apprehended a fifth-semester college student for failing to carry a license. However, upon learning that the student was rushing to take internal exams and was at risk of being late, Lalhlimpuia decided to assist the young student.
Lalhlimpuia drove the student to his college, Government T Romana College to ensure he could make it in time for his exams. He diligently recorded the necessary details and finalized the seizure of the student’s license, as per the traffic regulations. Recognizing that the student could not drive without a license, he offered his support in a display of empathy.
The Principal of the college, Dr. Jennifer Lalbiakdiki, praised Traffic Police Naik Lalhlimpuia’s act of kindness, stating, “While he was on duty, he caught someone who had violated the law, but after coming to know that the person needed help, he left his duty post to aid the person. He is to be commended for his actions. We are very happy to have a traffic police officer who understands students’ needs and values their education.”
In recognition of his outstanding performance and professionalism, Lalhlimpuia received a cash award of Rs. 500. The commendation and cash award were granted by Lallianmawia, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, who noted in the order that this act exemplified the Mizoram police’s commitment to serving the community beyond their traditional roles.
The order stated, “The DIG (NIR) is pleased to sanction cash award to Naik Lalhlimpuia of 5th IR BN (attached to traffic unit) a sum of Rs. 500 in recognition of his excellent performances and professionalism promoting positive image of Mizoram police.”
