Mizoram: Student body objects to MLA candidates with non-local spouses

Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), held an executive meeting at their general headquarters on Thursday, addressing several key issues, including their opposition to MLA candidates married to non-locals.
During the meeting, President H. Lalthianghlima conveyed MZP’s disappointment about a female MLA candidate in the upcoming assembly elections being married to a non-Mizo.
The MZP had previously appealed to all political parties not to field women with non-Mizo husbands. The officials of the student body expressed that their concerns have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. As a result, they declared their determination to actively work against such candidates.
The MZP also discussed concerns related to non-local businesspersons in Aizawl who are allegedly using local names and identities to conduct their activities. The student body officials said consider this practice unfortunate, which, in their view, poses a threat to the safety of the state. They expressed their concerns about many Inner Line Permit (ILP) sponsors failing to abide by the law and a growing tolerance for non-local individuals in the state. The MZP pledged to identify and address instances where non-local businesspersons operate under the guise of Mizo identities.
The MZP has a history of launching awareness campaigns on various social and cultural issues. In the past, they had launched awareness campaign among the youth to discourage marriages between Mizos and non-Mizos. The student union voiced concerns about the potential consequences of an influx of “outsiders” into the region.
