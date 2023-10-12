Mizoram: SEDP Is not a political vote-bait says Deputy CM

Aizawl: The Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram, Tawnluia while addressing media representatives at the MNF General Headquarters on Thursday, denied accusations that the State Economic Development Policy (SEDP), the flagship policy of the Mizo National Front (MNF), was designed as a political vote-bait. He stressed that the policy’s primary purpose is the betterment of the people.
In response to claims from opposition parties that SEDP was a vote-baiting strategy, the Deputy CM strongly refuted such allegations. He asserted that SEDP is not intended to garner votes but is focused on assisting those in need, particularly individuals who lack regular monthly incomes.
In response to accusations from opposition parties that the “money distribution policy” is not good for the welfare of the state, the deputy CM said providing financial assistance to help people meet their basic needs and sustain their livelihoods is not contrary to public welfare. He added that individuals who view this policy negatively possess a pessimistic mindset.
The Deputy CM noted that the first and second installments of the policy’s first phase had been successfully distributed, along with the initial installment of the second phase. He also confirmed that the beneficiaries for the third phase had been finalized.
He made it clear that the government’s commitment to supporting the populace through SEDP remains unwavering. The distribution of financial aid will persist until each family receives the promised amount of three lakhs. This, he said, will continue after the elections if the party retains power.
He highlighted the state’s financial challenges, which he said have been exacerbated by the pandemic, earthquakes, and the refugee crisis, and underlined the government’s determination to uplift daily wage earners through SEDP.
He concluded by dispelling any rumors that SEDP might be discontinued, reaffirming that it is an ongoing and unceasing policy that is not contingent upon election outcomes. The Deputy CM’s comments underscored the government’s dedication to improving the welfare of the people, rather than using the policy as a political tool.
