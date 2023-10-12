Aizawl: In light of the impending general election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023, Mizoram Police has issued a critical advisory to all election stakeholders, emphasising the need to abide by the Model Code of Conduct. Additionally, the police are urging individuals to refrain from misusing social media platforms in ways that could potentially harm, disadvantage other groups, sow enmity, or spread fake news related to the electoral process.

According to official sources, the Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) has been designated as the Nodal Officer for Social Media Monitoring & Cybercrime, as per notification No. PHQ/OPS-GAE-2023/1/Gen/59 dated August 29, 2023. In response, a dedicated Social Media Monitoring Cell has been established, operating under the direct supervision of the Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range).

Mizoram Police said in a statement that they urge all citizens to actively support and participate in reinforcing the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies. They also requested prompt reporting of any instances of illegal activities, fostering an environment conducive to a free, fair, and smooth election process.

The police department further emphasised the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and ensuring a transparent and unbiased election in Mizoram.

