Mizoram: Customs Department foils wildlife smuggling attempt, rescues orangutan

Aizawl: The Mizoram Customs Department rescued an orangutan in a maxicab near Seling, located approximately 40 kilometers from Aizawl. The operation took place on Wednesday, resulting in the immediate apprehension of the vehicle’s driver. A case has been filed under the Customs Act in connection with the seizure.
Orangutans, native to Indonesia and Malaysia, are classified as critically endangered species, and their international trade is strictly regulated under global conservation laws.
The Customs Department is cooperating closely with the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department to ensure the orangutan’s well-being and future.
Earlier in September, the Mizoram police rescued at least three exotic wildlife species suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar. The rescued wild animals and the vehicles used for transporting them were handed over to the Central Custom Preventive Force in Champhai.
Also Read | Mizoram police rescues three exotic wildlife species
