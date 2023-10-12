Mizoram: Chakma dist council mourns loss of former CEM

Kamalanagar: Members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, on Wednesday, mourned the passing of Buddha Lila Chakma, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council, who breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 41.

The former CEM passed away at 4:30 PM at IBS Hospital in New Delhi where he was admitted after he suffered a sudden stroke on September 27.

Buddha Lila Chakma’s journey in public service began when he was first elected as MDC in 2003, representing the Vaseitlang MDC Constituency. He was re-elected in 2008, 2013, and 2018.

Over the years, he held various pivotal positions within the Chakma Autonomous District Council, including Executive Member, Adviser to the CEM, Chairman, and Chief Executive Member.

In memory of the late leader, a condolence meeting was convened at the CADC Secretariat premises on Wednesday which was attended by Executive Members (EMs), Members of District Council (MDCs), and officials.

Kalasoga Chakma, Executive Member, delivered a heartfelt eulogy, underscoring the numerous contributions of the deceased leader to the people of CADC. The gathering observed a moment of silence in his honor. In remembrance of Buddha Lila Chakma’s demise, the CADC declared a one-day holiday for all offices and educational institutions tomorrow.

Born on April 16, 1982, to Bhadra Sen Chakma and Dangubi Ranga Mila Chakma of Devasora (N), CADC, Buddha Lila Chakma completed his matriculation from Longpuighat High School and his Higher Secondary from Narangi College, Guwahati. He pursued his graduation from NEHU and earned an MA in Political Science from IGNOU.

Before commencing his political career, he dedicated his early years to education, serving as a primary school teacher under CADC from 1999–2003. Additionally, he held the position of President at Branch YCA, Devasora (N) from 1997–2003. Buddha Lila Chakma is survived by his wife, Dangubi Sujata Chakma, and two children.

