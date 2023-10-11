Mizoram: ZPM fields candidate for Tuichawng constituency

Aizawl: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Tuesday finalised its candidate for the Tuichawng constituency in Mizoram. The party announced that Shanti Jiban Chakma will be their contender for the 36-A/C Tuichawng constituency.

Shanti Jiban Chakma, s/o Ranga Chandra Chakma, completed his Higher Secondary in Arts at Cachar College in Silchar, Assam. Additionally, he holds a BA in Hindi Praveen from the Mizoram Board of Hindi Propagation.

Chakma has served as the President of Branch YCA Gerakuluksora, as well as President and General Secretary of important organizations like the All Assam Chakma Student Union and Silchar Chakma Student Union, respectively. His involvement extended to being a member of the Barak Valley Development Committee and the Central Young Chakma Association.

Shanti Jiban Chakma’s political journey has also been notable. He held the position of Chakma District BJP President, he was formerly elected as a Member of District Council (MDC) from the Chotapansury constituency.

ZPM had previously disclosed its candidates for 39 constituencies in Mizoram.

