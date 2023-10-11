Mizoram speaker resigns, cites need for BJP support amid state's financial crisis

Aizawl: Lalrinliana Sailo, the incumbent Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly, formally resigned from his post on Wednesday. At the time of his resignation, Sailo informed media persons that his decision to step down from the position, previously held as a member of the Mizo National Front (MNF), was influenced by his strong belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) potential to regain power at the central level.

Sailo highlighted the pressing financial challenges faced by Mizoram, asserting that these could only be effectively addressed with substantial support from the central government. He underlined that joining the BJP was the way forward to secure crucial resources for the state’s development and future prosperity.

Furthermore, Sailo disclosed a pivotal telephone conversation he had with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During their discussion, he said they delved into the challenges confronting areca nut farmers in Mizoram’s Mamit district. In response, Sarma assured Sailo that, should he join the BJP, they would collaborate to address the issues faced by these farmers.

Beyond these concerns, Sailo stressed the importance of advancing border trade, a sector that he said had witnessed sluggish growth. By joining the BJP, Sailo said he aims to bolster this aspect of Mizoram’s economy and boost cross-border trade and relations.

This strategic move comes in the wake of the MNF’s denial of a ticket to Lalrinliana Sailo for the upcoming elections. The denial is believed to be linked to his public statements regarding the MNF’s alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sailo’s political journey has not been without its share of controversies. Earlier this year, in July, he faced allegations of favoritism during a recruitment drive at the Mizoram Assembly. The recruitment process sparked protests from student bodies in the state who accused the Assembly of biased practices. These student organizations alleged that nine out of eleven recruits had direct connections to officials at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly House. Particularly contentious was the fact that one of the recruits was the daughter of Assembly House Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo himself.

The recruitment advertisements were found to have been published in just two newspapers, Mizo Aw and Dingdi, which catered to a relatively smaller readership.

