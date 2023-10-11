Mizoram elections: Faith-based party releases candidate list

Aizawl: On Wednesday, the press conference hall at Treasury Square in Aizawl bore witness to a unique atmosphere. Hallelujahs, fervent prayers, and resounding Amens filled the room as a party, Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm (Association of Gods Servants) founded through prayer and worship, unveiled its candidates for the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.
The party, operating under the name Zoram Thar, had previously made an unsuccessful attempt to secure twenty-one MLA seats in the 2018 elections.
The leader, Zaichhawna Hlawndo had stirred quite a sensation in the political arena when, before the 2018 elections, he returned from London with his family, proclaiming that God had summoned him to lead the people of Mizoram.
The candidates, during Tuesday’s announcement, expressed their unwavering reliance on God for their governance. They also emphasized their quest for additional candidates to contest all available seats.
The party introduced 16 candidates who will be standing in 18 constituencies. The candidate list includes four women. Reverend Zaichhawna Hlawndo, the party’s leader, will stand against ZPM leader Lalduhoma in the Serchhip constituency, while his daughter, Lalruatfeli Hlawndo, will face Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the Aizawl East I constituency.
Responding to queries on the party’s name, as the name has changed from the previous election, Lalruatfeli Hlawndo told EastMojo, “This party is led by Zoram Thar NGO.”
“We have 16 candidates competing in 18 constituencies. We are fervently praying and hopeful for more candidates to step forward and contest for God’s Kingdom Government before the final nomination date,” she said.
Notably, all candidates are contesting as independents under a common symbol, a ring.
On their official Facebook page, Zoram Thar has mentioned that their main goal is “To rebuild the broken Zoram and to establish Kingdom of God in Zoram.”
