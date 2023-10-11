Mizoram: Congress leader accuses CM of misleading debt calculations

Aizawl: Congress legislature party leader Zodintluanga has accused Chief Minister Zoramthanga of using incorrect methods to calculate Mizoram’s debt, aiming to mislead the public. Zodintluanga emphasised that this reflects a lack of respect for the Mizoram public and implies an attempt to deceive them.
In an interaction with media persons on Wednesday, the CLP leader argued that both the world and India have an established system for calculating debt based on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) percentage. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, Mizoram’s debt is at 56.7% relative to its GSDP percentage, the highest in the country. The budget estimate indicates a debt of 53.1%, he added.
Zodintluanga clarified that the concern is not against incurring debt for essential developmental projects, and criticised the administration for having the highest debt in the country without substantial progress or development. He alleged that the Chief Minister and his favored ministers received the majority of benefits, while the majority of the population struggled to meet daily needs and pay medical bills.
In response to these allegations of high state debt, Chief Minister Zoramthanga refuted the claims during a campaign event on Tuesday. He stated that Mizoram ranked second-lowest in terms of debt among Indian states. Zoramthanga argued that opposition parties were making unfounded allegations due to a lack of substantial arguments.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In August of the current year, an analysis of government data revealed that Mizoram’s increasing borrowings had elevated its debt-GDP ratio to 53.1% for FY23, whereas Punjab’s debt-GDP ratio stood at 47.6%.
Also Read: Mizoram elections: Faith-based party releases candidate list
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland by-poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Mon
- SC recommends names of two judicial officers as Tripura HC judge
- Mizoram: Congress leader accuses CM of misleading debt calculations
- Mizoram speaker resigns, cites need for BJP support amid state’s financial crisis
- Manipur gives heroes’ welcome to hockey athletes amid tension
- North East United FC to launch residential football academy in Arunachal