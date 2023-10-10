Rahul Gandhi's campaign trail leads to Mizoram ahead of state elections

Aizawl: Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, is set to make a crucial visit to Mizoram in the run-up to the state’s impending elections. Scheduled for October 16, his visit will be extended until October 18. In anticipation of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the Lunglei District Congress Committee, initially planning a conference on October 11, has rescheduled it to October 17 to coincide with his arrival.
The political landscape in Mizoram has long been dominated by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Indian National Congress. Mizoram, the smallest among the five states participating in this electoral exercise, holds considerable importance as the last major political battle before the 2024 national elections.
In the 2018 elections, the MNF managed to reclaim power in Mizoram after a decade-long hiatus, decisively defeating the Congress party in its northeastern stronghold. The MNF secured an impressive 26 out of 40 seats, achieving a majority with a 37.70% vote share. In stark contrast, the Congress, which had been in power since 2008, found itself relegated to the third position with a mere five seats and 30% of the total votes.
This forthcoming election marks a significant turning point for Mizoram, as it may usher in a new era by potentially electing a fresh chief minister, breaking the three-decade-long alternating leadership between Congress Chief Lal Thanhawla and Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga. The Congress, now led by Lalsawta, faces a formidable rival in the Zoram Peoples Movement, led by Lalduhoma.
The Election Commission on Monday, October 9, announced the poll schedule for five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Voting will begin in Mizoram on November 7. The results for all five states will be announced on December 3 and the election process will end by December 5.
