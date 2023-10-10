Mizoram: Weapons cache seized near Myanmar border; smugglers flee

Aizawl: In a joint operation aimed at tackling arms and ammunition smuggling along the Indo-Myanmar border near Lungbun village, the Siaha Police and the 30th Assam Rifles in Mizoram seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

During the operation, law enforcement personnel attempted to intercept and apprehend two individuals suspected of being involved in the smuggling operation. However, the suspects managed to evade capture by crossing the Kolodyne River into Myanmar.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Abandoned bags containing a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 100 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators, 150 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 10 codex wire meters, and ten battery cells, was recovered.

The seized items were promptly handed over to the Siaha Police Station at approximately 10 PM by the joint operation team. A case was filed under Siaha PS Case No. 69/2023 dated 8th October 2023, under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act read with Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Acting on information received from a reliable source, the operation was launched with the intent of apprehending those involved in the illegal activities.

Also Read | Mizoram pol parties condemn Sunday vote counting as disregard for Christian beliefs

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









