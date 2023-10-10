Mizoram: Weapons cache seized near Myanmar border; smugglers flee

Aizawl: In a joint operation aimed at tackling arms and ammunition smuggling along the Indo-Myanmar border near Lungbun village, the Siaha Police and the 30th Assam Rifles in Mizoram seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
During the operation, law enforcement personnel attempted to intercept and apprehend two individuals suspected of being involved in the smuggling operation. However, the suspects managed to evade capture by crossing the Kolodyne River into Myanmar.
Abandoned bags containing a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 100 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators, 150 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 10 codex wire meters, and ten battery cells, was recovered.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The seized items were promptly handed over to the Siaha Police Station at approximately 10 PM by the joint operation team. A case was filed under Siaha PS Case No. 69/2023 dated 8th October 2023, under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act read with Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Acting on information received from a reliable source, the operation was launched with the intent of apprehending those involved in the illegal activities.
Also Read | Mizoram pol parties condemn Sunday vote counting as disregard for Christian beliefs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: MLA visits 120-year-old village for the first time
- Arunachal: 16 states to be part of butterfly fest from Oct 13-15
- Assam CM unveils statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, ‘Saheed Smarak’
- Meghalaya records alarmingly low enrolment of students
- Arunachal: Cardiologists perform rare surgery, save 8-year-old’s life
- Mizoram: Weapons cache seized near Myanmar border; smugglers flee