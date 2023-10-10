Mizoram: MNF backed by Zo people worldwide says CM Advisor

Aizawl: In a strong display of confidence, Er K Lalsawmvela, Adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA candidate for Aizawl West III, declared that the Mizo National Front (MNF) would retain power in the upcoming elections.
Zo people from various corners of the globe are rallying behind the Mizo National Front (MNF) said the Aizawl West III MLA candidate. Speaking at a campaign and new member induction program held at Livelyhood Hall in Lawipu, he expressed profound confidence in the MNF’s resurgence to power. Citizens from Bangladesh, Manipur, and Myanmar have found shelter in our state, and presently, Zo people hailing from diverse corners of the world are expressing concerns that the MNF might not regain power, he said.
Highlighting the MNF’s achievements, he praised the party’s effective resolution of issues with the BRU community, which has led them to voluntarily return to Tripura. He recalled the challenges faced by the state due to boundary issues in 2018, emphasizing that the arrival of the MNF in power saw the Mizoram Police taking decisive action by driving away the Assam Police.
Er K Lalsawmvela underscored the growing appeal of Mizo nationalism among the people and noted that even those who initially predicted a victory for the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have since changed their perspective, now firmly believing in the MNF’s return to power.
Asserting the MNF’s dominance, he confidently stated that the ZPM stands no chance in the 16 assembly constituencies around Aizawl.
