Mizoram: Five independent MLAs tender their resignation

Aizawl: Five independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had contested under the banner of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in the 2018 elections have tendered their resignations.
This move has come as a crucial step, given that the ZPM party lacked registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the previous election. The resigning MLAs include VL Zaithanzama from Aizawl West III, Dr. Vanlalthlana from Aizawl North II, Lalchhuanthanga from Aizawl South II, C Lalsawivunga from Aizawl South I, and Vanlalhlana from Aizawl North I.
Failing to resign from their positions as members of legislative assemblies would have put these MLAs at risk of disqualification.
In a statement issued by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), it was clarified that the five independent MLAs who had resigned had done so in compliance with legal requirements. The statement further announced their intention to contest in the forthcoming elections from the same constituencies they had previously represented.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It’s worth noting that Lalduhoma, who had also won as an independent candidate but later joined ZPM, was not among those who resigned. His disqualification by the assembly speaker in November 2020 was followed by his re-election in June 2021, defeating candidates from MNF and Congress. By then, ZPM had completed its registration process with the ECI.
ZPM had officially announced its candidates for 39 seats in the upcoming Mizoram assembly polls earlier in July.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s campaign trail leads to Mizoram ahead of state elections
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: How brave workers saved a govt-run rabbit farm from complete destruction
- Ex Rajya Sabha MP alleges Mizoram election timed early by BJP to weaken Congress
- Mizoram: Five independent MLAs tender their resignation
- Manipur: Poppy seeds parcel seized in Imphal
- Impact of Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram on Indian Students Abroad
- Mizoram: MNF backed by Zo people worldwide says CM Advisor