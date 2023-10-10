Mizoram: Five independent MLAs tender their resignation

Aizawl: Five independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had contested under the banner of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in the 2018 elections have tendered their resignations.

This move has come as a crucial step, given that the ZPM party lacked registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the previous election. The resigning MLAs include VL Zaithanzama from Aizawl West III, Dr. Vanlalthlana from Aizawl North II, Lalchhuanthanga from Aizawl South II, C Lalsawivunga from Aizawl South I, and Vanlalhlana from Aizawl North I.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Failing to resign from their positions as members of legislative assemblies would have put these MLAs at risk of disqualification.

In a statement issued by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), it was clarified that the five independent MLAs who had resigned had done so in compliance with legal requirements. The statement further announced their intention to contest in the forthcoming elections from the same constituencies they had previously represented.

It’s worth noting that Lalduhoma, who had also won as an independent candidate but later joined ZPM, was not among those who resigned. His disqualification by the assembly speaker in November 2020 was followed by his re-election in June 2021, defeating candidates from MNF and Congress. By then, ZPM had completed its registration process with the ECI.

ZPM had officially announced its candidates for 39 seats in the upcoming Mizoram assembly polls earlier in July.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s campaign trail leads to Mizoram ahead of state elections

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









