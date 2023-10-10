Mizoram: CM Zoramthanga launches scathing verbal attack on Oppsn parties

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga unleashed a sharp verbal assault on opposition parties, particularly targeting the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), during a recent political gathering.
The chief minister derided the opposition for their claims of being a ‘new movement’ in Mizoram politics, stating that despite their initial enthusiasm, their presence had dwindled over time, and people were no longer paying attention to them.
Speaking at the MNF party office ‘Mizo Hnam Run,’ on Monday, Zoramthanga conveyed that the opposition, referring to the Zoram People’s Movement, has failed to assemble valid arguments against the MNF. Instead, they are encouraging the public to explore a new political system they advocate.
Zoramthanga also defended his government’s commitment to the independence movement, highlighting that some critics had questioned their involvement. He asserted that those who accused them of not being part of the struggle were individuals who had given up before the battle was won.
Responding to allegations of high state debt, he clarified that Mizoram ranked second-lowest in terms of debt among Indian states. He accused the opposition of lacking substantial arguments to undermine his administration, suggesting that they resorted to baseless claims due to a lack of substantial criticism. The chief minister’s remarks reflect the heated political climate in Mizoram as the state approaches the upcoming elections.
