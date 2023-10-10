Ex Rajya Sabha MP alleges Mizoram election timed early by BJP to weaken Congress

Aizawl: Ronald Sapa Tlau, former Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Spokesman for the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), expressed his skepticism regarding the rescheduled election dates.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Tlau alleged that the election dates for the upcoming assembly polls had been preponed by over a month, attributing this decision to the central BJP’s desire to curtail the growing popularity of the Congress party in Mizoram.

He suggested that the BJP aims to support the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) as their own popularity appears to be waning. Tlau alluded to voice recordings of ZPM leader and MLA Lalduhoma, which went viral, indicating an interest in collaborating with the BJP at both state and central levels.

Furthermore, Tlau highlighted a recent decision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disallow the distribution of the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) flagship policy, SEDP. He said this as an opportunity for those who were previously aligned with the MNF to reconsider their options, extending an invitation to them to join the Congress.

Tlau raised concerns about the state’s cultural and religious heritage, the neglect of its youth, and its precarious financial situation, warning of impending disaster if the current trajectory continues. He also questioned the stability of ZPM MLA Lalduhoma, emphasizing the importance of having a Chief Minister who remains steadfast and dedicated to their work.

In a pointed critique, he questioned ZPM MLA Lalduhoma’s suitability for the role of Chief Minister, emphasising that the paramount factor is the Chief Minister’s commitment to their responsibilities.

He questioned whether the electorate should opt for a Chief Minister with a history of frequent party-switching, totaling ten times, or one who unwaveringly upholds truth and integrity.

