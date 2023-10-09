Former Mizoram chief secy objects to Sunday vote counting; cites religious concerns

Aizawl: Mizoram’s former chief secretary has strongly voiced objections to the Election Commission of India‘s decision to schedule the counting of votes on a Sunday. They plan to send a letter to the Election Commissioner regarding this matter.
Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, is slated to cast its votes on November 7. However, the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, which falls on a Sunday. Mizoram is a predominantly Christian state, where a significant portion of the population attends church on Sundays.
Former Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuangno, who is contesting from the Aizawl North 1 constituency, expressed, “We are fully prepared to participate in the election as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. We have no issues with the polling dates and are ready to face the election.”
“Nevertheless, we have serious reservations and objections to the choice of Sunday as the counting day by the Election Commission of India, as Sunday holds special significance for Mizo Christians.”
He added, “This isn’t the first instance where the Election Commission of India has scheduled important poll-related dates on Sundays. We have raised objections in the past, and the Election Commission has, on occasion, accommodated our requests.”
When the ECI came to Mizoram on August 29, 2023, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of churches in Mizoram, had specifically requested the officials not to hold poll-related programs on Saturday or Sunday, as Saturday is a holy day for the Seventh-day Adventist church, and Sunday is observed by the majority of the Christians in the state.
