Breaking: Mizoram election dates announced; see details here

Aizawl: The electoral atmosphere in the northeastern state of Mizoram is charged with anticipation as the election dates have been officially announced.

The Mizoram Assembly elections are set to take place on November 7, 2023, with vote counting scheduled for December 3, 2023.

The political landscape is heating up as the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Congress party and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have unveiled their candidates for the upcoming elections. With a total of 40 assembly seats up for grabs, the parties are gearing up for a fierce battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to field candidates in all 40 seats as well, although their candidate list remains undisclosed at this time.

Among the MNF candidates, almost all of the 28 incumbent MNF MLAs have secured their places on the list, demonstrating the party’s confidence in its existing leadership. However, it’s noteworthy that Current Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, Home Minister Lalchamliana, and former Minister Dr. K. Beichhua have not been granted party tickets.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) successfully unseated the Congress party by securing 28 seats. Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure the second-highest vote share.

The electorate of Mizoram comprises 851,895 registered voters who will play a pivotal role in shaping the state’s political landscape. Breaking down the figures, the electoral rolls show that out of the 851,895 registered voters, 412,969 are male, while 438,925 are female, resulting in women outnumbering male voters by 25,956.

