Mizoram: Residents turn to tiny local boats as NH 302 remains in dire condition

Tlabung: As the condition of National Highway 302 (NH 302) in Mizoram continues to deteriorate, local residents in Tlabung and surrounding villages have resorted to using tiny, locally-made boats, despite the expense and risks involved.

The deplorable state of NH 302 has left residents with limited options, and have turned to small, locally-crafted boats, they navigate their way to their destinations, although this method is not without its drawbacks. The journey is not only time-consuming but also poses significant safety concerns.

Covering a distance of just 97 kilometers between Tlabung and Lunglei can take more than a day by boat, and the journey from Tlabung to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, takes even longer, often spanning over two days. The financial burden on travelers has increased substantially, with costs now exceeding 10,000 rupees, compared to the previous 1,000 rupees.

One resident of Tlabung remarked, “It is somewhat ironic that 9,000 rupees can get you from Aizawl to Delhi, but the same cannot be said for the journey between Tlabung and Aizawl, which are just 250 kilometers apart, where one might need 20,000 rupees.”

The dire state of NH 302 forced public transportation to cease operations in July of this year. Maxi cab operators, who heavily rely on this route for their livelihood, have suffered a devastating loss, with no income to support their families.

Approximately 70 percent of NH 302 is currently impassable for heavy motor vehicles, posing a grave threat to residents in more than 60 villages and increasing the risk of food scarcity.

Efforts to address this issue have been made, but the vital highway remains in disrepair. NH 302 serves as a lifeline for Tlabung, Lungsen, and over a hundred villages, connecting them to the state capital and extending to the Indo-Bangladesh border. This road is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a major national infrastructure project led by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

While the project was initially slated for completion by the end of 2022, progress has been slow, with only around 18 percent of the work completed over the past two years.

B. Lalhuthanga, Secretary of the Khawthlangtuipui group YMA, expressed the residents’ frustration, saying, “We understand the challenges the NHIDCL and the contractor face due to the weather and we don’t expect a perfectly smooth road at this stage, but at the very least, the road should be passable. This is our expectation and demand.”

National Highway 302 (NH 302) spans 10 kilometers entirely within the state of Mizoram, running from Lunglei to Theriat.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is a new umbrella program for the highways sector aimed at enhancing the efficiency of both freight and passenger transportation throughout the nation.

