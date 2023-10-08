Mizoram: Former MNF minister Beichhua joins BJP

Aizawl: Former minister and former Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a legislator on Friday, has officially joined the BJP.

Beichhua was inducted into the Saffron Party by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla in a function held in Aizawl on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters after his induction into the BJP, Beichhua stated that he believes in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and he believes that the BJP will continue to govern the country. He emphasised that there can be no development without the support of the Central government.

He mentioned that although he had received invitations from the Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), he decided to join the BJP after careful consideration. Beichhua expressed his reason for joining the BJP as his desire for development in Mizoram.

Regarding the BJP being labeled as a Hindu nationalist party, Beichhua pointed out that Hindus constitute the majority in the country, and Mizoram will remain a part of India. He said, “Even if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, the government will still be in the hands of the Hindus. So there is no need to be alarmed or engage in a blame game,” he said.

Earlier, five members of the district council (MDCs) in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), including council chairman N Viakhu, who were known to be close to Beichhua, had already joined the BJP.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise, and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13 last year, a day after he was allegedly instructed to do so by the chief minister.

The ruling MNF expelled him as a primary member of the party on January 25, along with the chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), N. Viakhu, for ‘anti-party activities.’

Beichhua has been elected from the Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013. He will contest from the same seat on the BJP ticket in the upcoming assembly polls.

