Joint Action Committee calls for suspension of vehicle operations on Mizoram's main lifeline

A Joint Action Committee formed to address the dire state of Mizoram’s roads has called for strike of all vehicle operations. Starting from Monday, vehicles are urged to cease running on NH 306, the critical stretch from Vairengte to Sairang, which serves as Mizoram’s main lifeline.

The decision to suspend vehicle operations comes in response to the extensive damage suffered by several crucial routes. Specifically, the affected roads include Sairang to Vairengte, Kawlkulh to Hliappui, Kawlkulh to Tuichang, and Aizawl to Imphal. Truck owners and various vehicle associations have unanimously communicated their decision to discontinue operations on these routes. The Maxi Cab owners of Kolasib have also decided to join this suspension of services.

Officials representing these associations highlighted their longstanding efforts to bring the poor road conditions to the attention of the Mizoram government. They said their appeals had gone unanswered, prompting them to take this action. Numerous accidents have been reported, and vehicles have incurred significant damage due to the deplorable road conditions. They have appealed to the public for support, underlining that their actions are aimed at the betterment of the Mizo people.

The Joint Action Committee comprises the Mizoram Truck Owners Association, Truck Drivers Association, Mizoram Tipper Drivers and Owners Association, Mizoram Oil Tankers Drivers Association, and Kolasib District Drivers Welfare Association.

On Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, along with state Public Works Department (PWD) officials and the Joint Action Committee for Plyable Road, convened to devise a repair plan. It was unanimously decided that large motor vehicles would be suspended on the roads to facilitate repair work starting from Monday.

On Sunday, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) was enlisted to transport thirty truckloads of boulders from Seling and Serchhip to aid in the repair efforts. The repair work is set to commence swiftly on Monday.

