Aizawl: Former legislator Dr. K. Beichhua tendered his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on Friday. Speaking to the media following his resignation, Dr. Beichhua praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and speculated his decision to join the party.
Dr. Beichhua commended the BJP, stating, “Now that I have resigned, I contemplated which party I will join, and I decided to join the BJP because, firstly, the BJP has governed for 9 years, and we have seen that it has delivered good performance, propelling India towards becoming a superpower.” He also highlighted the significant progress made in the Indian economy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.
Furthermore, Dr. Beichhua emphasized the Modi government’s prioritization of northeastern states and marginalized communities, stating that the BJP is well-positioned to continue holding power at the central level.
Dr. Beichhua, who was elected as an MLA from the Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket in 2018, was removed from his ministerial post due to internal party politics. He has now decided to run for the upcoming MLA election from the Siaha constituency as a BJP candidate.
It is worth noting that Dr. K. Beichhua had previously won two elections as an MLA from the Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket.
In December 2022, Dr. K. Beichhua, who was part of the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government, resigned from his ministerial post. At the time, he held portfolios related to Excise and Narcotics, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Sericulture, and Social Welfare departments. His resignation was tendered to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, and he cited the Chief Minister’s request as the reason for his departure.
