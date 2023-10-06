Election Observers Called by ECI, Mizoram election dates awaited

Aizawl: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened a meeting of its appointed observers on Friday. During this meeting, EC officials and its various divisions will provide a briefing regarding the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states including Mizoram. These appointed observers will be deployed across the respective election-bound states. Sources have indicated that this is a routine procedure carried out ahead of elections.

With the current government’s term set to conclude on December 18, 2023, and the MNF government having taken office on December 15, 2018, it is expected that the new government will assume office before the current term expires.

In the preceding 2018 elections, the election dates were officially announced on October 6, with the elections themselves taking place on November 28 and the vote count transpiring on December 11. This historical timeline serves as a reference point for the forthcoming electoral process.

The EC is poised to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in the upcoming days. These Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan, with a timeframe likely spanning November to December.

The day-long meeting involving EC’s police, general, and expenditure observers serves the purpose of strategizing to ensure the effective implementation of the model code. The primary aim is to prevent the influence of financial and muscle power from disrupting the level playing field in the electoral process.

