Election Observers Called by ECI, Mizoram election dates awaited

Aizawl: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened a meeting of its appointed observers on Friday. During this meeting, EC officials and its various divisions will provide a briefing regarding the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states including Mizoram. These appointed observers will be deployed across the respective election-bound states. Sources have indicated that this is a routine procedure carried out ahead of elections.
With the current government’s term set to conclude on December 18, 2023, and the MNF government having taken office on December 15, 2018, it is expected that the new government will assume office before the current term expires.
In the preceding 2018 elections, the election dates were officially announced on October 6, with the elections themselves taking place on November 28 and the vote count transpiring on December 11. This historical timeline serves as a reference point for the forthcoming electoral process.
The EC is poised to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in the upcoming days. These Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan, with a timeframe likely spanning November to December.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The day-long meeting involving EC’s police, general, and expenditure observers serves the purpose of strategizing to ensure the effective implementation of the model code. The primary aim is to prevent the influence of financial and muscle power from disrupting the level playing field in the electoral process.
Also Read | Mizo National Front reveals election candidates with just two women
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Former MNF Legislator Dr. K. Beichhua resigns, sings praises for BJP
- Sikkim floods: Over 250 stranded residents take shelter at Naga village in Mangan dist
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 6
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer October 6
- Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim
- Why Study in Australia?