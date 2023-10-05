Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India

Aizawl: Mizoram’s capital city, Aizawl has emerged as the city with the cleanest air in India, boasting a remarkably low PM2.5 level of only 11.1 micrograms per cubic meter.

The analysis was conducted by the renowned independent think tank, Climate Trends, in collaboration with Respirer Living Sciences, a tech firm known for manufacturing real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring devices. The findings from this comprehensive study serve as a crucial indicator of the state of air quality across India.

The report delves into the meticulous examination of the government’s PM2.5 data, spanning from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. It provides an insightful overview of the air quality in various cities, with a special focus on those covered under the ambit of the National Clean Air Programme. This ambitious program aims to achieve a 40 percent reduction in particulate matter concentration by the year 2026, striving to create healthier and more sustainable living environments for millions of citizens.

The data also showed that despite registering a marginal improvement in air quality, Delhi continued to grapple with the unwelcome distinction of being the most polluted city in the nation for the year ending September 30, with a PM2.5 level that requires urgent attention.

