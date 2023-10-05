Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India

Aizawl: Mizoram’s capital city, Aizawl has emerged as the city with the cleanest air in India, boasting a remarkably low PM2.5 level of only 11.1 micrograms per cubic meter.
The analysis was conducted by the renowned independent think tank, Climate Trends, in collaboration with Respirer Living Sciences, a tech firm known for manufacturing real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring devices. The findings from this comprehensive study serve as a crucial indicator of the state of air quality across India.
The report delves into the meticulous examination of the government’s PM2.5 data, spanning from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. It provides an insightful overview of the air quality in various cities, with a special focus on those covered under the ambit of the National Clean Air Programme. This ambitious program aims to achieve a 40 percent reduction in particulate matter concentration by the year 2026, striving to create healthier and more sustainable living environments for millions of citizens.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The data also showed that despite registering a marginal improvement in air quality, Delhi continued to grapple with the unwelcome distinction of being the most polluted city in the nation for the year ending September 30, with a PM2.5 level that requires urgent attention.
Also Read | Hill station waste needs better plan, not just plastic ban
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India
- Silchar Miracle: Baby pronounced dead found alive on way to crematorium
- In a first, Tripura Agar oil to reach Dubai
- Manipur: Minister Awangbow Newmai inaugurates Right to Information week celebration
- Sikkim: Dikchu dam wipeout rumour debunked, employee death confirmed
- Explosives in Teesta basin? Here’s what Sikkim govt said