Mizoram electoral rolls show 25,956 more female voters than males

Aizawl: Electoral rolls for the upcoming elections in Mizoram were officially announced across the districts on October 4th, disclosing a total of 851,895 registered voters. Among these, a single individual identified as belonging to the third gender category stood out. The comprehensive voter data was unveiled by district election officers in their respective regions.

Breaking down the figures, the electoral rolls showed that out of the 851,895 registered voters, 412,969 are male, while 438,925 are female, resulting in women outnumbering male voters by 25,956.

On the inclusion of a third gender in the roll, it was revelaed that there was a minor discrepancy in the data. In Lunglei district, one voter was initially categorized as belonging to the third gender. Subsequent clarification by officials revealed that this was an administrative error, and the individual in question should have been classified as a male registered voter.

A notable revelation from the final electoral roll is the increase of 13,856 voters compared to the draft roll. Additionally, the electoral rolls indicated the presence of 4,973 service voters who will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections. Mizoram will also witness the operation of 1,276 polling stations to facilitate the electoral process.

