Mizo National Front reveals election candidates with just two women

The Mizo National Front (MNF) unveiled its list of candidates for the 40-member assembly at a program held on Wednesday. The event was graced by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who appealed to the public for their support while expressing confidence in the party’s ability to once again secure governance.
Only two women candidates were nominated by the state’s current ruling party, B Lalawmpuii who will be contesting from the Aizawl East II constituency and Prova Chakma who will represent the party in the West Tuipui constituency. The list of candidates features 15 new names.
With a history that spans sixty years, Chief Minister Zoramthanga underscored the MNF’s unwavering commitment to the people of Mizoram. During his address, he commented on opposition parties, particularly the Indian National Congress, stating that their era, both at the central and state levels, has come to an end. He went on to express the party’s hesitancy to place bets on the potential success of rival parties in the upcoming elections, emphasising the MNF’s unique position and preparedness for the electoral battle.
Highlighting the party’s ability to field candidates, Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed gratitude, attributing their success to divine providence. The MNF announced a total of 40 candidates to contest various constituencies in Mizoram. Among these candidates, 11 are church elders, reflecting the strong influence of the religious community in the state’s political landscape. Notably, the largest representation of church elders hails from the Presbyterian church.
Home Minister Lalchamliana has opted not to contest in the upcoming elections while Dr. K. Beichhua, a former Minister of State, faced expulsion from the party due to allegations of ‘anti-party conduct.’ Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga will seek re-election from the Aizawl East – I constituency, which he previously won in the 2018 assembly polls.
