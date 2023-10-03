ZPM leader Lalduhoma attributes Mizoram's alarming AIDS rate to MNF's governance

Aizawl: Lalduhoma, leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), has pointed fingers at the ruling party, Mizo National Front (MNF), attributing the high incidence of AIDS in Mizoram to the state’s political landscape. Speaking at a block conference and induction program in the ZPM Tawi East constituency, Lalduhoma expressed his concerns about the alarming prevalence of AIDS, drug abuse among the youth, population stagnation, increasing youth deaths, and divorce rates in the state.
Lalduhoma, addressing the gathering, stated, “Even though Mizoram is a Christian state, we have the highest percentage of AIDS prevalence, and many of our youth are drug abusers. This is very shameful. On top of that, our population is not increasing, and we have a high number of youth deaths as well as divorce rates. All these issues are related to our state politics.” He emphasised that if the ZPM comes to power, the party will address these pressing concerns.
Furthermore, Lalduhoma highlighted the difference a ZPM chief minister would make by not taking over the works department, allowing more time to support MLAs. “When you vote for an MLA,” he said, “you are also voting for the Chief Minister.” He criticised the government’s recent initiatives to upgrade schools, alleging that such actions were driven by electoral motives and lacked follow-through. He urged for politics focused on development, emphasising that ZPM MLA candidates would strive for development-oriented politics that genuinely advances the state.
Official statistics indicate that the rate of HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mizoram is ten times higher than the national average. Mizoram currently holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest prevalence of the disease in India, with over 3.45 percent of the population reportedly infected. Other states in the region, including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya, also face significant challenges with HIV/AIDS.
