Former Congress MLA KT Rokhaw resigns, joins MNF ahead of elections

Aizawl: KT Rokhaw, who was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Palak constituency in Siaha district on a Congress party ticket, tendered his resignation on Tuesday. The resignation was submitted to the Assembly Speaker, Lalrinliana Sailo.

Rokhaw’s decision to resign comes ahead of the upcoming elections, where he intends to contest from the Palak constituency once again, this time as a candidate from the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNF party is slated to announce its official candidates on Wednesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Speaking to reporters, KT Rokhaw revealed that he made the decision to join the MNF after receiving an invitation from the party. He also consulted with members of his constituency, who advised him to align himself with the MNF.

Rokhaw, a veteran Congress initially secured victory as an independent candidate in 1993, subsequently aligning with Congress and winning re-election in 1998.

Also Read | CADC Chief Executive Member and colleagues revoke decision to join ZPM, return to MNF

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









