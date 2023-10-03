CADC Chief Executive Member and colleagues revoke decision to join ZPM, return to MNF

Aizawl: In a surprising turn of events, Rasik Mohan Chakma, the Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 16 of his colleagues, has decided to retract their decision to leave the Mizo National Front (MNF) and join the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party. This development came to light when Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to his Instagram account on Monday to express his gratitude, saying, “Thank you Pu Rasik Mohan Chakma & all concerned MDCs of CADCs for your heroic decision in pledging/renewing your allegiance with the Mizo National Front with noble reasons. We, the members of the MNF party, welcome you and wish the best for your future endeavor.”
Rasik Mohan Chakma and his 16 colleagues had previously tendered their resignations to the ZPM party on September 29, 2023. At the time, Chakma confirmed their decision to the media, noting that among the 16 members set to join the ZPM, one of them was a Congress MDC.
Reports had indicated that Rasik Mohan Chakma and his colleagues were set to be officially inducted into the ZPM under the leadership of ZPM Working President K. Sapdanga during a ceremony planned for October 2, 2023, in Chawngte. However, the members have since rescinded their decision ahead of the scheduled event.
Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Rasik Mohan Chakma was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in May this year.
The 59-year-old veteran Chakma politician has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from Borapansury constituency since 1993.
