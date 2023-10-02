Mizoram: Guv inaugurates Raj Bhavan's first-ever Gandhi Jayanti exhibition

Aizawl: Raj Bhavan Mizoram, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce & Industries and under the patronage of Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, inaugurated a three-day Grand Gandhi Jayanti Exhibition on Monday.

The three-day inaugural event (October 2nd to October 4th) is being held at Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan, and happens to be Raj Bhavan Mizoram’s first-ever exhibition.

In the presence of Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Commerce & Industries, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. The Governor emphasized the significance of organizing the exhibition, which aimed to showcase the products of Handloom, Khadi, and other cottage industries, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology to promote cottage industries and self-reliance.

Governor Kambhampati expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for extending financial assistance through its Handloom Development wing to support the event. He stressed the importance of supporting and encouraging local entrepreneurs in small states like Mizoram, where the establishment of large enterprises may not be a viable option. The Governor urged the public to visit the exhibition and show support for local businesses by purchasing at least one item from the stalls.

Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Commerce & Industries, thanked Governor Kambhampati for his leadership and providing the venue for this promotional exhibition for the state’s entrepreneurs. He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Textiles for promptly providing substantial financial assistance.

Minister Lalthangliana reiterated the importance of improving the quality of finished products. He noted that Mizoram’s handloom products have significantly improved in quality over a short period. However, he encouraged weavers to continue enhancing their finished products to command higher prices in the market.

The three-day exhibition at Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan, featured 62 stalls offering handloom and handicraft products, food items from food processing units, and more. Help desks and counters were set up to provide information on schemes like Prime Minister Viswakarma Yojana, Mudra Loans, and other bank loans. The event also included food courts and refreshment stalls to cater to visitors.

The inaugural programme began with a keynote address by Florence Zotluangpuii, Director of Commerce & Industries. Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, high-level officials, dignitaries, artisans, and other invitees graced the event with their presence.

