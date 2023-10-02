Churachandpur residents arrested in Mizoram drug bust

The Excise and Narcotics Department in Mizoram made a drug bust on Sunday, seizing a total of 1 kilogram and 222 grams of heroin along with 1 kilogram and 74 grams of ganja at Seling Zero Point. These illicit substances were confirmed to have been smuggled in from Myanmar.
The operation led to the apprehension of two individuals, identified as Kamkhawlun (44), son of Helokhongam from Henglep, Churachandpur, Manipur, and Nehminlen (34), son of Lamhlun from South Muoldong Tuibuong, Churachandpur, Manipur. Both accused persons were found to be in possession of the contraband.
Additionally, the Excise and Narcotics Department confiscated the vehicle utilized by the accused individuals, a Ford Car bearing registration number MZ01 K 1420.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The accused have been charged under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). On October 2nd, 2023, they were presented before the Judge of the Special Court (NDPS Act) for further legal proceedings.
Also Read | Mizoram: CYMA denounces PM Modi’s Sunday cleanliness drive as disrespectful towards Christians
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Major earthquake jolts Guwahati
- Nagaland: NCC girls’ band representing NE for R-Day 2024 begins practice
- Mizoram: Guv inaugurates Raj Bhavan’s first-ever Gandhi Jayanti exhibition
- Churachandpur residents arrested in Mizoram drug bust
- ‘The Creator’ looks and sounds brilliant but lacks everything else
- Sikkim: Citizen Action Party proposes ‘peace’ with SKM on Gandhi Jayanti