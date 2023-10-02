Churachandpur residents arrested in Mizoram drug bust

The Excise and Narcotics Department in Mizoram made a drug bust on Sunday, seizing a total of 1 kilogram and 222 grams of heroin along with 1 kilogram and 74 grams of ganja at Seling Zero Point. These illicit substances were confirmed to have been smuggled in from Myanmar.

The operation led to the apprehension of two individuals, identified as Kamkhawlun (44), son of Helokhongam from Henglep, Churachandpur, Manipur, and Nehminlen (34), son of Lamhlun from South Muoldong Tuibuong, Churachandpur, Manipur. Both accused persons were found to be in possession of the contraband.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Additionally, the Excise and Narcotics Department confiscated the vehicle utilized by the accused individuals, a Ford Car bearing registration number MZ01 K 1420.

The accused have been charged under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). On October 2nd, 2023, they were presented before the Judge of the Special Court (NDPS Act) for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Mizoram: CYMA denounces PM Modi’s Sunday cleanliness drive as disrespectful towards Christians

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









