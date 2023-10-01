Mizoram Chief Minister accuses ZPM of contradictory actions regarding Chakma votes

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga has raised concerns over the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), highlighting what he perceives as inconsistent actions and statements made by the political outfit. The Chief Minister’s remarks come in response to the ZPM’s earlier assertion that they “don’t need Chakma votes,” coupled with their subsequent establishment of a party unit in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The Chief Minister made these comments during a block conference of the Mizo National Front party in the Aizawl South I constituency on Saturday.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these conflicting actions raise questions about the ZPM’s authenticity and transparency in their political endeavors. He noted that while the ZPM initially gained traction, particularly in the Lunglei municipal council and by-elections, it now appears to be losing ground due to various issues.

He also pointed out that the ZPM began as a movement against traditional party politics, but it has since shifted its agenda and sought recognition as a political party from the Election Commission of India. This shift has led people to question the organization’s structure and coherence. The Chief Minister expressed doubt that the ZPM would secure enough MLA seats to form a party in the next election.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)which was then a relatively new political entrant in Mizoram, made a significant statement. Their chief ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, declared that the party would abstain from fielding any candidates in the two constituencies with a Chakma majority in the upcoming Mizoram polls, citing the broader interest of the people of Mizoram. However, despite this stance, the ZPM has formed a unit and actively participated in elections for Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), including the CADC polls held in April this year.

In a recent political development, Rasik Mohan Chakma, Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 16 members of the district council, has announced their intention to join the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party.

