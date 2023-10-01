Aizawl: In a significant political development, Rasik Mohan Chakma, Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 16 members of the district council, has announced their intention to join the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party. This move is expected to bring about a notable shift in the political landscape of the region.
Rasik Mohan Chakma confirmed their decision to the media, revealing that among the 16 members joining the ZPM, there will be one Congress MDC. Furthermore, sources suggest that Rasik Mohan Chakma himself will be a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) candidate for the ZPM party in the Tuichawng constituency.
The official induction of Rasik Mohan Chakma and his colleagues into the ZPM is scheduled to take place under the leadership of ZPM Working President K. Sapdanga. The ceremony is set to occur on October 2, 2023, in Chawngte.
The Chakma Autonomous District Council currently comprises 20 elected MDCs (Member of District Council) and four nominated MDCs. Among the 20 elected MDCs, 18 belong to the MNF party, with one each from the Congress and BJP. With the addition of Rasik Mohan Chakma and others to the ZPM, the political dynamics in the region are poised for a shift, setting the stage for a potentially competitive political landscape in the upcoming elections.
Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Rasik Mohan Chakma was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in May this year.
The 59-year-old veteran Chakma politician has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from Borapansury constituency since 1993.
He was elected to the state assembly while holding the post of CEM of CADC in 2003. He resigned as a legislator in 2006 to retain his post in the council.
