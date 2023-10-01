Aizawl: Mizoram has been grappling with the African Swine Fever(ASF) outbreak, leading to significant losses in its pig population. In 2021, a total of 12,568 pigs had to be culled due to ASF. The second wave of the fever in 2022 resulted in the culling of 11,594 pigs, further exacerbating the crisis. As of the ongoing third wave in 2023, 980 pigs have succumbed to the disease, and 590 have been culled as a precautionary measure.

The economic impact of ASF on Mizoram has been significant, with losses stemming from the first and second waves amounting to 534.42 crores. The disease has also affected numerous villages in the state. In 2021, a total of 272 villages were impacted, and the number reduced to 149 in 2022. Presently, 29 villages remain affected by the African Swine Fever.

While there was a slight containment in June, the African Swine Fever (ASF) resurfaced in July, impacting several villages in Champhai, Khawzawl, and other eastern districts, according to reports.

The resurgence of the outbreak also affected Pukpui village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district, resulting in the deaths of approximately 260 pigs in the village so far.

To address the ASF crisis and reduce reliance on pork imports from other states, the government has initiated measures to bolster domestic production. This move aims to ensure a stable supply of pork and other meats within the state.

The initial outbreak of ASF was reported in March 2021 at Lungsen village in Lunglei district, near the border with Bangladesh. In 2021, a staggering 33,417 pigs died, and over 10,900 pigs were culled.

The previous year also witnessed the death of more than 10,000 pigs due to ASF.

It’s worth noting that Mizoram shares a 510 km international border with Myanmar to the east and a 318 km border with Bangladesh to the west.

Mizoram has also grappled with Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) outbreaks in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2020, resulting in the deaths of thousands of pigs and piglets and incurring losses of approximately Rs 10.62 crore.

A recent revelation by the local vernacular, Zalen, also brought to light the monthly pork consumption in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. According to the state’s Animal Husbandry & Veterinary (AH & Vety) department, Aizawl alone consumes a remarkable 12,45,000 kilograms of pork every month.

