Anti-BJP sentiments surge as Mizoram elections approach

Aizawl: As the electoral battleground in Mizoram heats up, anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sentiments are running high among various political parties. Leaders from different factions have been vocal about their concerns regarding the BJP’s agenda and alliances, particularly in Mizoram.
Mizoram Congress president, Lalsawta, took the stage at the Mahila General Conference, organised by the Mizoram Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee at Vanapa Hall on Wednesday. In his address, he criticised the BJP, alleging that the party has resurrected a divisive agenda of segregating Muslims in Pakistan and Hindus in India. He expressed fears that this agenda is aimed at creating a Hindu rashtra, and questioned the potential implications for Mizo tribals within the social hierarchy. To safeguard the country, its people, and its diverse religious fabric, Lalsawta called upon the electorate to support a party that is committed to not aligning with the BJP, highlighting the Indian National Congress as that choice. He further noted that many states across India are witnessing a growing anti-BJP wave, particularly in South India.
On Thursday, members of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) gathered at the Aizawl North III Block Conference held at the Chanmari YMA Hall. During the meeting, Aizawl West – I ZPM Candidate and member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee, Lalnghinglova Hmar, addressed the attendees. He recounted that on August 25, 2023, the ZPM Executive Committee convened at the Republic YMA Hall and passed three resolutions. The foremost among these resolutions was a clear stance against any alliance with the BJP in the upcoming 2023 MLA general elections. Lalnghinglova Hmar emphasised that this decision was made in response to allegations made by opposition parties.
In the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party made history by securing its first-ever win in the state. BJP’s candidate, Buddha Dhan Chakma, a former Congress MLA, emerged victorious in the Tuichawng seat, garnering 11,419 votes. He secured a narrow victory over Mizo National Front’s (MNF) Rasik Mohan Chakma by a margin of 1,594 votes, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.
